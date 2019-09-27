Farmers in China's Zhejiang busy in harvest season of Taihu Lake crab

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/27 14:38:56

Crab breeders display crabs at a breeding base in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2019. Local farmers were busy with their work in harvest season of the Taihu Lake crab. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


 

Local breeders package newly-harvested crabs at a breeding base in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2019. Local farmers were busy with their work in harvest season of the Taihu Lake crab. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


 

Crab breeders harvest crabs at a breeding base in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2019. Local farmers were busy with their work in harvest season of the Taihu Lake crab. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


 

