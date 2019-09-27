5G base stations in Shenzhen reach 10,000

The 10,000th 5G base station was completed in Shenzhen, a southern tech hub in Guangdong Province, on Thursday, the city's industry and information technology bureau said.
According to a government plan, Shenzhen will build a total of 45,000 5G base stations and achieve full 5G network coverage by August 2020.
The city government has introduced various measures to promote 5G infrastructure construction and deepen the integration of 5G technology and governance, industry and citizens' daily lives, officials from the bureau said.