Oracle bone script given modern meanings with emojis





Chen Nan expounds on his designed oracle bone script via a computer at his studio in Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2019. Boasting a history of more than 3,000 years, oracle bone script, the earliest Chinese writing inscriptions carved on tortoise shells and animal scapulas, has been given modern meanings with a new series of emojis, thanks to the efforts made by Chen Nan. Chen, a professor at the Academy of Arts and Design of Tsinghua University, has devoted himself to studying and designing oracle bone script since 1999. So far, Chen has issued six sets of animated emojis, which are pictographs that adopt the syntax of oracle bone script to convey modern words and internet slangs. His works of Chinese characters' design have also been published and exhibited overseas. For Chen, oracle bone script should go global fused with present and strong vitality of Chinese fine culture, as a way to promote Chinese traditional culture well within reach worldwide. (Xinhua/Li An)

