US meddling in Hong Kong to backfire
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/9/27 18:11:43
Washington is now trying to stop the small countries, which urgently need to integrate with globalization, from breaking "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan and turning to the People's Republic of China. If Washington performs such a publicity stunt, it would be a tragedy for the US.
