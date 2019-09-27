Photo: xinhua

China resolutely opposes the US approval of the so-called "TAIPEI Act," which seriously violated the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the US, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Friday.The approval of the act by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations also seriously violated the international law and the norms of international relations, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.Taiwan is a part of China, and the Taiwan question is an internal affair of China, Ma said."We urge the US side to clearly understand the situation, immediately stop pushing forward relevant negative acts, immediately stop meddling in the Taiwan question, to avoid further undermining China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."China must be and will be reunified, he said. "This historical trend cannot be stopped by anybody or any force."