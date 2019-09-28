China against abuse of power, will never yield to pressure: FM





Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

China is against the abuse of power and will never yield to pressure, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.China will never pursue hegemony or seek expansion, and the country will remain committed to the basic principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs as enshrined in the UN Charter, Wang said at the General Debate of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.Guided by the principle of independence, China will continue to pursue an independent foreign policy of peace, said the top diplomat. "We will neither subordinate ourselves to others, nor coerce others into submission.""We are firm in upholding China's core national interests and legitimate rights and interests," he said.Peaceful development, which has long been incorporated in China's Constitution, is the cornerstone of China's foreign policy, Wang added.