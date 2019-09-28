Zigui Yangtze River Bridge opens to traffic in C China's Hubei





Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2019 shows the Zigui Yangtze River Bridge in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. The Zigui Yangtze River Bridge opened to traffic on Friday. The bridge will play a significant role in promoting tourism in western Hubei and the development of Three Gorges Reservoir Region. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

