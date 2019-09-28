General Debate of 74th session of UN General Assembly





Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Fang)





Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert Minnis addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

