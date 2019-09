Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a reception for foreign experts to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

A reception for foreign experts was held Friday evening at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the reception and conveyed thanks and regards on behalf of the Chinese government and President Xi Jinping to all foreign experts and international friends for their support for China's reform, opening up and modernization drive.Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China's progress in the past seven decades was the result of the unremitting efforts of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and the hard work by foreign experts."As a nation that values friendship, we will never forget their contributions to China's reform, opening-up and modernization drive", Han said.Han pointed out that China now stands at a new historical starting point in its development, and the country will carry out the innovation-driven development strategy and promote high-quality economic development.Han stressed that China will be more open and inclusive, always stand ready to learn from the world, and bring in more talents with a more proactive, open and effective policy."We sincerely welcome more foreign experts to China to spark innovation and pursue successful careers. And we welcome the talents from all over the world to be part of our modernization drive, and make even greater contribution to building a community with a shared future for mankind, to world peace and development, and to human progress," Han said.