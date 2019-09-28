Chinese torreya nuts enter harvest season in Jidong Township, Zhejiang





A villager displays the Chinese torreya nuts picked in Longxi Village of Jidong Township in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Jidong Township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with the total output reaching over 450 tons each year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A villager picks the Chinese torreya nuts in Longxi Village of Jidong Township in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Jidong Township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with the total output reaching over 450 tons each year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A villager dries the Chinese torreya nuts in Longxi Village of Jidong Township in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Jidong Township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with the total output reaching over 450 tons each year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)