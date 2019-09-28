Chinese torreya nuts enter harvest season in Jidong Township, Zhejiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/28 11:23:12

A villager displays the Chinese torreya nuts picked in Longxi Village of Jidong Township in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Jidong Township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with the total output reaching over 450 tons each year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


 

A villager picks the Chinese torreya nuts in Longxi Village of Jidong Township in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Jidong Township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with the total output reaching over 450 tons each year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


 

A villager dries the Chinese torreya nuts in Longxi Village of Jidong Township in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Jidong Township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with the total output reaching over 450 tons each year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


 

