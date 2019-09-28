Journalists visit Tangshan to learn about China's development

Journalists visit the unloading area of the cargo trains at Caofeidian West Railway Station in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Invited by the press center for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, over 50 Chinese and foreign journalists on Friday visited Tangshan to learn about the city's economic and social development. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Journalists view exhibits at China (Tangshan) Industry Museum in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Invited by the press center for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, over 50 Chinese and foreign journalists on Friday visited Tangshan to learn about the city's economic and social development. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Journalists visit the Caofeidian ore wharf in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Invited by the press center for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, over 50 Chinese and foreign journalists on Friday visited Tangshan to learn about the city's economic and social development. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Journalists try woodblock printing at China (Tangshan) Industry Museum in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 27, 2019. Invited by the press center for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, over 50 Chinese and foreign journalists on Friday visited Tangshan to learn about the city's economic and social development. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)