Train X8020 marks 300th trips of two-way China-Europe freight trains in China's Hefei

A freight train bound for Dusseldorf of Germany departs from a logistics base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 27, 2019. The train X8020 carrying household electrical appliances and mechanical equipment departed from the logistics base of Hefei north railway station on Friday, marking the 300th trips of the two-way China-Europe freight trains in Hefei this year. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

