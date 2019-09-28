Traditional Guilin Opera concert held in Beijing

Promotional material for Theatrical Guilin Photo: Courtesy of Zhao Xin

On Wednesday and Thursday, Theatrical Guilin, a Guilin Opera concert, entertained audiences in Beijing at the National Centre for the Performing Arts.The concert was created by Guilin Opera pioneer Zhang Shuping and youth opera director Li Zhuoqun.Guilin is located in the Southwest of China and Guilin Opera is its famous local opera type.In a clash between traditional culture and modern art, the concert was performed in a traditional opera house that had been built on the centre's stage.The director team also had a T-stage catwalk built for the opera.Li said that she was inspired by fashion shows from Victoria's Secrets."The T-stage is great for interactivity and makes it easier for audiences to watch the show," said Li.