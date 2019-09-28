English teacher uses creative cartoons to spur students’ interest

Du Mengsi draws a half-page-sized image of the monster character "Venom" for one of her students. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

A high school English teacher who has a definite artistic talent is inspiring her students with detailed and colorful drawings in her pupil's exercise books.Du Mengsi, who teaches at a high school in Xuchang, Central China's Henan Province, said some of her students lacked interest in learning English. As an incentive to do better on their homework, Du started to draw cartoon characters for her students who submitted the best answers to her questions.A video posted on Pear Video shows her drawings are far more than simple doodles. Many are colorful, detailed figures that take her more than a few minutes to complete.One of her better students asked for a drawing of Nezha, a popular character from one of the hottest cartoon movies. Du fulfilled the request and wrote a balloon caption that contained some encouraging words for the student.Not all of her drawings depict sweet little characters like cute kittens. She drew a half-page-sized image of the monster character "Venom" for one of her students. "I promised that if you can get full marks, I would draw Venom for you. Please keep up your great grade!""My child loves learning English now," the parent of one of Du's students wrote on WeChat.