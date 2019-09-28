Wild boar crashes northern KTV

Wild boars. Photo: VCG

It's not known if a wild boar was upset with off-key signing when it burst into a KTV bar in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, but it was soon put out of its misery.For some inexplicable reason the wild boar was wondering down the street in Jixian county, when it entered the KTV, according to a surveillance video.The mirrored panels may have attracted the wild and dangerous animal, but patrons had the opposite reaction. They're seen in the video running the other way when the boar turns left down a corridor. The boar went on a rampage, breaking into a private room, frightening customers and damaging the furniture, the employee said.Two employees then locked the boar in the room and called the police.The police did not bring a tranquilizer gun and the boar was a serious threaten to people's safety, so they made a hole in the closed door for their firearm, shot and killed the boar.