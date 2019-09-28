Son calls police, says mom disturbing his studies

A teenage boy is doing his homework at home. Photo: VCG

A third-year middle school student called police to complain that his mother wouldn't turn down the sound on her mobile phone when she played games while he was trying to sleep or do his homework.When the police arrived, the student, in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, said that he has a lot of homework and was under a lot of pressure this year as he will have to take exams to enter a good high school and need to study very late every day, the Nanjing Morning Post reported. He told police that his mom often watched noisy dramas on TV, and their small apartment made the situation more difficult.The teen said he had complained to his mom about the noise and the two of them had quarreled many times. His last resort was to call the police for help. Police officers persuaded the mom to make allowances for her son so he can study and do well on his high school entrance exams.The mom finally agreed to create a quiet environment for her son when he is studying and resting."Everyone should learn to respect and consider others, not to mention your own son," a netizen wrote.