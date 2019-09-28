Devoted to the national flag

Armed police at Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, salute as they hold up China's national flag on September 26. Photo: VCG

In the run up to the National Day which falls on October 1, all sectors of society across the nation have been busy organizing events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. From bustling streets to sleepy back alleys, flags and banners have been hoisted to celebrate the big day.On a giant screen at China Evergrande Center in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district, a slogan which says "Warmly celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China" scrolls in a continuous loop.Outdoor display screens on multiple buildings on both sides of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong have similar messages of celebration, creating a festival atmosphere.In Beijing, floral displays are placed on both sides of Chang'an Avenue, the capital's major thoroughfare. The displays present the themes of "Beautiful China," "Created in China," and "Community of Common Destiny."A Beijinger surnamed Jiang told the Global Times he was glad to see the national flags hanging all over the residential quarter of Balizhuang in Chaoyang district, which he said has put him in a lively mood for the festival."My little grandson has hung two national flags up at home. My wife went to record a song and dance video performed by choir of seniors," said Jiang, adding that his family was eagerly anticipating the landmark National Day.An activity called "Take a picture with the national flag" was carried out in cities across China, another way in which Chinese people were able to participate in the country's grand celebration.

A group of university students in Hong Kong organize a flash mob at Golden Bauhinia Square next to Victoria Harbour on September 28, holding large and small national flags to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Photo: Bai Yunyi/GT





A young pioneer from Chenzhou No.3 Wanquan Elementary School, in Central China's Hunan Province, draws a picture of China's national flag on September 27. Photo: VCG

National flags hang at the front door of every household in Caochang Hutong community in central Beijing's Dongcheng district, to welcome the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Photo: VCG

National flags hang beside a busy highway in Xidaqiao in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on September 27. Photo: VCG