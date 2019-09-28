Beauty of design

The Beijing Daxing International Airport Photo: IC

Garden of Homing Birds Photo: Courtesy of Fei Jun

The Beijing Daxing International Airport, known as the "miracle landmark," officially opened its doors on Wednesday. Located on the border of Beijing and Langfang, North China's Hebei Province, the new airport covers an area of more than 1,400,000 square meters, which is equivalent to the floor area of 63 Tiananmen Squares or 98 standard soccer fields.As the capital's second international airport, the Beijing Daxing International Airport is not only an important mega hub, but is also set to become one of the busiest art galleries in the world.Designed by the well-known Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, a winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the airport looks like a giant six-armed alien starfish squatting over the landscape.According to an introduction by Hadid, the design "evolved from principles within traditional Chinese architecture that organizes interconnected spaces around a central courtyard."Unfortunately, Hadid died in 2016 and so was not able to see the completion of her project.Hadid, the "queen of the curve," is good at using numerous curves in her building structures without using any common beams or vertical columns. For example, the huge roof lines of the fourth floor in this magnificent single terminal are very soft and sophisticated. In order to maximize the public space for passengers, the designer simplified the architectural form by connecting the top of the C-shaped column with bubble-shaped skylight to integrate the roof with the load-bearing structure. The entire roof is supported by eight C-shaped supports, creating a huge atrium with almost no columns. The sun shines through the top window, and the light and shadow of the beautiful scenery makes the entire airport feel bright.The entire roof of the terminal building consists of a central skylight, six strip skylights and eight bubble-shaped windows. It needed to be spliced with 12,800 pieces of glass in different shapes and materials, connected by 12,300 spherical nodes and more than 60,000 rods, whose construction difficulty is one of the highest in the world. The roof looks like it is made up of clouds of light, but in fact, weighs more than 30,000 tons, which is almost equivalent to the weight of the steel structure of the Beijing National Stadium, known as the "Bird's Nest."Besides the attractive building structure, many Chinese contemporary artists have contributed more than 20 large-scale public artworks to the new airport, adding a lot to the atmosphere of humanism in the aviation hub."After many field surveys, we analyzed the properties of different spaces in the new airport and divided it into a slow-enjoyment space including the check-in hall, vertical traffic space and corridor space, and a fast-moving space including the security check and station floor," Wang Zhong, dean of the Central Academy of Fine Art, told the Global Times on Saturday.The visual presentation of different spaces satisfies different needs when it comes to identification, guidance, interaction, appreciation and diversity. The construction of a humanistic airport through public art brings about a new cultural paradigm in which people in transit can experience "the joy of waiting."One of the most high-tech works is the Garden of Homing Birds, a delicate and dynamic digital flower and bird scroll in the style of a Song Dynasty (960-1279) painting, by Fei Jun, a professor at the School of Design of the Central Academy of Fine Art."I named it 'homing birds' because the artwork is located at the International Arrival Passage on the second floor of the Beijing Daxing International Airport. The differently shaped returning birds in the picture represent guests who are flying home, creating a natural scene with rich humanistic spirit in the grand modern architecture," Fei told the Global Times.According to Fei, the screen also receives weather data in real time to make changes to the picture. For instance, the branches in the picture will shake when the weather is windy or the trees and branches will be covered with snow when the weather is snowy. Interestingly, the digital screen will also be in real-time communication with airport flight data. When one flight will take off or land, a bird will carry the flight number of the aircraft onto the screen; when multiple flights are landing, visitors can see a wonderful picture of the birds dancing on the screen.The artworks are aimed at not only adults, but also children.A children's public art installation is located in the southeast reference gallery on the second floor of the airport. Called The Fun of Playing Go, the work is made of stainless steel and ceramic tiles, and is inspired by the game of Go. Go is rich in traditional Chinese cultural connotations and is a cultural heritage with worldwide influence.The work is characterized by chessboards and black and white chess pieces. It gives both a modern, energetic and artistic feeling and also provides practical and interactive functions such as being able to use the pieces as seats for passengers to rest on.The surface of the chess set makes use of a touch-sensitive surface material. When someone touches it, some poems will emerge, creating an elegant and interesting interaction between the public space art and functional facilities.