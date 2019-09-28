Impossible to understand the world without first knowing China

By George N. Tzogopoulos Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/28 17:53:40

Photo: IC



How can a country become successful in seven decades? A careful analysis of China's modern history provides the answer. The stabilization and reconstruction efforts under Mao Zedong following the Japanese aggression and the civil war laid the foundations of the recovery. The reform and opening-up process - still active today - transformed the country and helped distinguish it from the Soviet Union.



By opening its doors to foreign investments, relying on an impressive production capacity and boosting its exports, it became an economic colossus. The economic miracle China has created is not only reflected in the increase of its GDP but also in the gradual contribution of this GDP to world growth. In 2014, China became the world's top state in terms of purchasing power parity.



Even a successful economic recipe would need some adjustments though. In the last five years, Beijing is endeavoring to change its growth model under President Xi Jinping. It aims at paying more attention to the protection of the environment by cutting overcapacity and improving factory performance. It equally seeks to protect itself from external risks by complementing its exposure to foreign trade with domestic consumption. More importantly, it concentrates on research and development in order to advance technology and innovation.



A visitor to China realizes the change only by taking a high speed train connecting cities. And an internet user across the globe easily discovers that Chinese companies do play a dominant role in the cyber sphere and electronic services such as e-commerce.



Continuity, patience, hard work and long-term planning are the fundamental features of China's progress. The example of Huawei in leading innovation on 5G network demonstrates Chinese companies no longer lag behind. While for years China needed foreign technology for its development, it is now able to set its own path.



With reference to foreign affairs China is implementing the



Beyond economics and politics, China's ongoing impact on the world is seen by the general interest of world citizens to learn more about the country and also speak Putonghua. This is happening at schools, universities, language centers and also via the dynamic entertainment industry. China leaves its own stamp on globalization that acquires some of its own characteristics.



It is impossible to understand the world without understanding China. The history is the mirror of the present and beacon of the future. The enrichment of knowledge beyond ideological stereotypes will pave the way for a constructive engagement with it at all levels.



The author is a lecturer at the European Institute in Nice, France.opinion@globaltimes.com.cn





RELATED ARTICLES: Ambassadors on the 70th anniversary of the Founding of the PRC How can a country become successful in seven decades? A careful analysis of China's modern history provides the answer. The stabilization and reconstruction efforts under Mao Zedong following the Japanese aggression and the civil war laid the foundations of the recovery. The reform and opening-up process - still active today - transformed the country and helped distinguish it from the Soviet Union.By opening its doors to foreign investments, relying on an impressive production capacity and boosting its exports, it became an economic colossus. The economic miracle China has created is not only reflected in the increase of its GDP but also in the gradual contribution of this GDP to world growth. In 2014, China became the world's top state in terms of purchasing power parity.Even a successful economic recipe would need some adjustments though. In the last five years, Beijing is endeavoring to change its growth model under President Xi Jinping. It aims at paying more attention to the protection of the environment by cutting overcapacity and improving factory performance. It equally seeks to protect itself from external risks by complementing its exposure to foreign trade with domestic consumption. More importantly, it concentrates on research and development in order to advance technology and innovation.A visitor to China realizes the change only by taking a high speed train connecting cities. And an internet user across the globe easily discovers that Chinese companies do play a dominant role in the cyber sphere and electronic services such as e-commerce.Continuity, patience, hard work and long-term planning are the fundamental features of China's progress. The example of Huawei in leading innovation on 5G network demonstrates Chinese companies no longer lag behind. While for years China needed foreign technology for its development, it is now able to set its own path.With reference to foreign affairs China is implementing the Belt and Road Initiative and fosters interconnectivity. Several projects have been implemented and others are under construction. As long as Chinese companies are engaged in infrastructure works, job positions are being created either directly or indirectly and living conditions are being improved. This is how the "win-win" concept has become a sine qua non parameter to understand international relations. The project is inclusive and more countries can participate.Beyond economics and politics, China's ongoing impact on the world is seen by the general interest of world citizens to learn more about the country and also speak Putonghua. This is happening at schools, universities, language centers and also via the dynamic entertainment industry. China leaves its own stamp on globalization that acquires some of its own characteristics.It is impossible to understand the world without understanding China. The history is the mirror of the present and beacon of the future. The enrichment of knowledge beyond ideological stereotypes will pave the way for a constructive engagement with it at all levels.The author is a lecturer at the European Institute in Nice, France.opinion@globaltimes.com.cn