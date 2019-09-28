Canadian killers show no remorse in self-shot videos

Photo: VCG

Two teens who led police on a manhunt through the Canadian wilderness this summer admitted in videos recorded on the run to killing an Australian man, his American girlfriend and a Canadian botany professor, authorities said Friday.But an exhaustive investigation failed to turn up a motive, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told a televised news conference."The murders appear to be random and crimes of opportunity, with no known motive," said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, adding that no other suspects are being sought."In the videos, the suspects took responsibility for all three murders, they indicated no remorse for their actions, as well as their intentions to potentially kill others."Childhood friends Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been tracked over three weeks from westernmost British Columbia more than 3,000 kilometers east to Manitoba province.A massive search across harsh terrain - inhabited by wolves and bears and infested with mosquitoes - involved tracker dogs, a drone, and search planes equipped with infrared cameras.Authorities eventually found the teens' bodies in dense brush alongside two rifles and a cellphone used to record six videos.Police have not released the videos but gave a detailed account of them.