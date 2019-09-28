Sailing drives Weifang forward

Photo: Courtesy of Weifang sports bureau

Sailing has become a driving force for Weifang, a coastal city in East China's Shandong Province, after hosting successful sailing events this year, a sports official said.Since August 2009, when Weifang hosted its first kite-surfing event, it has been labeled a destination for water sports. Last year it became the national kite-sailing training center for China's national team.Weifang also launched the national sailing league, which kicked off in October 2018. Earlier this month the city also hosted the national sailing championships in Laser and Finn dinghies. It has also been named as one of the 23 cities participating in the national sailing league."Sailing has brought new elements to this coastal city," said Feng Yueling, an official with the city's sports bureau. "It has helped promote the city and the sport in the country. We will continue to host sailing events here."