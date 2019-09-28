White paper expounds on China’s roles

Photo taken on Friday shows a logo marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China during a gala staged at a cruise ship on the Seine River in Paris, France, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua

China's central government published a white paper policy document outlining China's meteoric economic development in the past 70 years, its growing contributions to world peace and growth, and the country's significant role in an evolving world where opportunities and challenges loom large.Chinese and foreign scholars believe that the white paper, titled "China and the World in the New Era," could help the rest of the world build a comprehensive understanding of China's development and position, including how the nation has been growing under the leadership of Communist Party of China (CPC), how it shares its development results and experiences with the world.The experts said China will continue to uphold multilateralism and join hands with other countries to tackle future challenges, such as improving multilateralism, poverty reduction, and global peace.The white paper, released by the State Council Information Office on Friday, states that the country has undergone numerous great changes in the last 70 years under the leadership of CPC and managed to create an unprecedented development miracle in human history.The publication was released a few days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China."China has an impact on the world that is even more comprehensive, profound and long-lasting, and the world is paying even greater attention to China," it said.China has managed to achieve something that developed nations took several hundred years to achieve, the white paper noted. The nation's GDP has grown from 67.9 billion yuan ($9.5 billion) in 1952 to 90 trillion yuan in 2018.China is now the world's second-largest economy, provides the material needs of its nearly 1.4 billion people, and achieves moderate all-round prosperity.Over the past 70 years, China's success boils down to the leadership of the CPC, the white paper pointed out. Without centralized, unified and firm leadership, China would have tended towards division and disintegration and caused widespread chaos beyond its own borders, it noted. China's astonishing development in the past 70 years, the white paper emphasized, has gained wide international recognition.

China safeguards world peace through real actions: White Paper