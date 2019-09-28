British tanker docks in Dubai after detention

The photo released on July 21, 2019 shows the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" last Friday in the Strait of Hormuz for what it called "failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the strait". (Photo: Xinhua)

A British-flagged tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks, docked in Dubai on Saturday, after a standoff that has stoked tensions along a vital global shipping route for oil.The Stena Impero, which sailed out of Iranian waters on Friday, was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on July 19, shortly after British forces detained an Iranian tanker off the territory of ­Gibraltar. The Iranian ship was released in August.Tehran repeatedly denied the cases were related.It was impounded off the port of Bandar Abbas for allegedly failing to respond to distress calls and turning off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat.British Foreign Secretary Domini Raab said the tanker was "unlawfully seized by Iran" as part of its attempts to "disrupt freedom of navigation."The Stena Impero docked at Dubai's Port Rashid on Saturday, a Reuters photographer reported from the harbor.Erik Hanell, the chief executive of Sweden's Stena Bulk, which owns the ship, told Reuters in Stockholm in a text message earlier in the day that the tanker was "finally approaching berth in Dubai."Stena Bulk said the crew would receive medical checks and would be debriefed in Dubai, which lies across the Gulf from Iran, before traveling home to their families. Seven of the 23 crew were freed earlier this month.The crew who were still on the vessel came from India, Russia and the Philippines, a Stena Bulk spokesman said before the ship had docked."The crew are in high spirits, understandably. They will be checked by medical professionals once ashore, but the captain has informed us all are in good health," he said.The seizure of the vessel, which the Iranian authorities said was for marine violations, followed attacks on other merchant tankers in Gulf waters in May and June. The US blamed those attacks on Iran, which Tehran denied.Relations between Iran and the US and its allies have deteriorated since Washington withdrew last year from a global agreement to rein in Tehran's nuclear work and imposed sanctions aimed at shutting down Iranian oil exports.