China makes breakthrough in high-speed train collision experiment

File photo: Xinhua

A Chinese railway equipment company based in Qingdao, a port city in eastern China's Shandong Province, announced it completed the world's highest speed collision experiment of high-speed trains Friday.In the experiment conducted by China Railway Rolling Stock Corp (CRRC) Sifang, a locomotive collided with another motionless one at a speed of 76 km per hour, the highest speed ever used for such an experiment in the world, according to the company.The space inside the locomotives remained intact after the collision, which proves the effectiveness of the energy-absorbing equipment developed by the company and reveals China's safety technologies used in high-speed trains have reached the world's top level, said Ding Sansan, deputy chief engineer of the company.Established in 2017, the company's collision experiment platform for railway vehicles is one of the most advanced in the country.