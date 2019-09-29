Bengal tiger cub in Jinan, E China's Shandong

Bengal tiger cub Xiao Qi plays at the Jinan Zoo in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2019. The three-month-old cub is fed by zoo staff since it was born as the tiger mother suffered a lack of breast milk. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bengal tiger cub Xiao Qi rests at the Jinan Zoo in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2019. The three-month-old cub is fed by zoo staff since it was born as the tiger mother suffered a lack of breast milk. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bengal tiger cub Xiao Qi eats at the Jinan Zoo in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2019. The three-month-old cub is fed by zoo staff since it was born as the tiger mother suffered a lack of breast milk. (Photo: Xinhua)

