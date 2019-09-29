View of Takht-i-Bahi, UNESCO World Heritage Site in NW Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/29 12:15:21

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2019 shows the view of Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


People visit the Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan, Sept. 26, 2019. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


A girl visits the Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan, Sept. 26, 2019. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


People visit the Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan, Sept. 26, 2019. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2019 shows the view of Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


A man visits the Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan, Sept. 26, 2019. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

