View of Takht-i-Bahi, UNESCO World Heritage Site in NW Pakistan

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2019 shows the view of Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

People visit the Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan, Sept. 26, 2019. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

A girl visits the Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan, Sept. 26, 2019. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

People visit the Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan, Sept. 26, 2019. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2019 shows the view of Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

A man visits the Takht-i-Bahi in northwest Pakistan's Mardan, Sept. 26, 2019. Takht-i-Bhai was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)