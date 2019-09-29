Cotton harvest season arrives in Uzbekistan

A worker picks cotton at an industrial park in Syrdarya region, Uzbekistan, Sept. 26, 2019. As the harvest season arrives, people are busy reaping the cotton fields in Uzbekistan, a major cotton producer and exporter in the world. (Photo: Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Workers pick cotton at an industrial park in Syrdarya region, Uzbekistan, Sept. 26, 2019. As the harvest season arrives, people are busy reaping the cotton fields in Uzbekistan, a major cotton producer and exporter in the world. (Photo: Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2019 shows cotton plants with open bolls at an industrial park in Syrdarya region, Uzbekistan. As the harvest season arrives, people are busy reaping the cotton fields in Uzbekistan, a major cotton producer and exporter in the world. (Photo: Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

A worker displays newly-picked cotton at an industrial park in Syrdarya region, Uzbekistan, Sept. 26, 2019. As the harvest season arrives, people are busy reaping the cotton fields in Uzbekistan, a major cotton producer and exporter in the world. (Photo: Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2019 shows cotton plants with open bolls at an industrial park in Syrdarya region, Uzbekistan. As the harvest season arrives, people are busy reaping the cotton fields in Uzbekistan, a major cotton producer and exporter in the world. (Photo: Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)