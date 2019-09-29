Cultural cover released to mark China-Japan friendship

The releasing ceremony Photo: Courtesy of China Foundation for Peace and Development

The culture event cover Photo: Courtesy of China Foundation for Peace and Development

A culture event cover was released by China Foundation for Peace and Development on Friday in Beijing to mark the upcoming 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Japan, on Sunday.Xu Jianguo, the foundation's secretary-general said that the cover featuring works of Chinese painter Li Gang and Japanese artist Takeichi Kazuaki will attract the public attention toward the significance of mutual understanding and communication between the people the two nations.Li's Yellow Mountain and Takeichi's Fuji Mountain have been featured on the stamps on the cover. Their collaborative work Red Sun Rises in the East highlights the cover, portraying China's iconic Great Wall and Japan's Fuji Mountain, a symbol of China and Japan's eternal friendship.