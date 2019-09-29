Siberian Scientists Develop Micro Vacuum Cleaner for Super High-Quality Cleaning

RELATED ARTICLES: Man saves father choking on fish ball with vacuum cleaner

Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) scientists have developed an optical micro-vacuum cleaner that keeps homes clean from harmful particles. The results of the study were published in Scientific Reports magazine.The new vacuum cleaner eliminates harmful nanoparticles by manipulating their movement."The idea of an optical vacuum cleaner is quite simple. A mesoscale dielectric micro-particle is used - in this case, it's an equilateral cuboid - with a relative index of refraction of about two. In this case, the optical radiation incident on the particle will be localised, and focused near its shadow surface," TPU Electronic Engineering Professor Oleg Minin, the project manager, said.According to the scientist, if a small hole is made in a micro-particle, then, under the influence of optical forces, nanoparticles will be "drawn into" it.Since the micro-particle has a size ranging from one to 10 incident radiation wavelengths, this approach will allow the creation of chips featuring micro-systems for environmental cleaning.The Russian scientists participated with colleagues from China's Jilin University and Israel's Ben-Gurion University in the study.The results of the study were published in Scientific Reports magazine.