Chinese art troupe gives performance in Zambia to mark PRC's anniversary, ties

Chinese ambassador to Zambia Li Jie speaks during a performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and 55 years of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, Sept. 27, 2019. The performance was given by Jiangxi Art Troupe from eastern China's Jiangxi Province whose artists showcased Chinese acrobatics, dance and drama. (Photo: Xinhua)



A Chinese art troupe on Friday gave a performance here to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and 55 years of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia.The performance was given by Jiangxi Art Troupe from eastern China's Jiangxi Province whose artists showcased Chinese acrobatics, dance and drama.The performance is part of a series of activities co-hosted by the two sides, as this year is marked as the "China-Zambia Culture Year." A Zambian dance troupe has also visited China recently.Li Jie, Chinese ambassador to Zambia, said cultural exchanges are part of the rich traditional relations between the two countries over years.Bilateral cultural cooperation has been boosted since the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which led to increased cultural visits, he added.The Chinese government stays committed to enhancing cultural ties with Zambia and encourages provinces of the two countries to expand cultural cooperation, Li said.Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina expressed her appreciation for China's support to Zambia in various areas, including culture.China has set an example for the world in cultural preservation and Zambia stands to benefit from China's rich cultural heritage, she added.

