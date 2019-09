Shawn Mendes performed in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of AEG



Shawn Mendes performed in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of AEG



Shawn Mendes performed in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of AEG



Shawn Mendes performed in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of AEG



Saturday night of Shanghai was etched to the hearts of music lovers for long, as Canadian singer Shawn Mendes debuted in the city, exhilarating his fans with a number of his popular songs.



He is no stranger to the Chinese music enthusiasts, who have known Shawn through his CD albums and music videos. Till day, he has two platinum albums and eight platinum singles under his name.



The Shanghai leg of his Asian tour started with his "Lost in Japan," followed by "There's Noting Holdin' Me Back," "Stitches," "Youth" and "Mutual," including other emotional numbers like "Like to Be You," "Life of The Party" and "Treat You Better."