Half a million foreign pupils study in Iran

Deputy Education Minister for Elementary Level of Iran Rezvan Hakimzadeh said on Tuesday that some 500,000 foreign nationals are studying in Iranian schools nationwide.Foreign students who study in Iran have no restraint regarding education in the country, she said, adding that some 370,000 pupils are studying at the elementary level.She underlined that Iran's policy in education is based on providing equal opportunities for all students regardless of their ethnics or nationalities.Hakimzadeh went on to say that Iran receives no funds from international bodies in this regard.