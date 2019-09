China's first self-operated luxury cruise ship, Piano Land, arrived at Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier in Hong Kong on Saturday. The ship set out on Thursday from Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province. A ceremony was held to jointly celebrate its maiden voyage to Hong Kong and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The 70,000 ton ship has 941 guest rooms and can carry 1,880 people. Photo: VCG