Foreign reporters gain insight into China’s achievement as BRRN workshop wraps up

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/29 21:06:23

Photo: Courtesy of People's Daily

"With abundant activities and deep interactions, the media workshop produced many excellent products and boosted friendship between Chinese and foreign media," Xu Bo, deputy director of the External Relations Department of the People's Daily said at the closing ceremony.



"The BRNN Secretariat will continue to conduct more exchanges to promote mutual learning and practical cooperation among news outlets of all countries," Xu said.



Jiang Xufan, deputy Party secretary at CUC, spoke highly of the media workshop in his speech. "The media workshop established a communication and cooperation platform for media of all countries, and I hope that through the activities, all the participants could get to know a China of passion, friendliness, opening-up and confidence."



Andres Flores, a reporter from A24 TV in Argentina, Rebeca Ceciliano, a TV news coordinator at Extra TV in Costa Rica, Sifiso Mahlangu, head of South Africa's Politics Independent Media, and Austin Maho, editor-in-chief of the Nigeria Pilot, addressed the ceremony on behalf of all participants.



The ceremony also screened videos shot by attendees that expressed what they had gleaned from their experiences as part of the media workshop, their new understandings of the Belt and Road Initiative, and their sincere congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.



All members of the BRNN Media Workshop were granted certificates of participation.



With the overarching theme of "New Era, New Ideas, New Media, and New Technologies," the BRNN media workshop kicked off on September 16. During the two-week workshop, field visits to provinces including Shaanxi, Zhejiang, Guizhou and Guangdong gave all participants insight into the development achievements China has made in the past seven decades in sectors including poverty alleviation, big data, environmental protection, urban planning and intellectual property protection, as well as trends in new media development.



Global Times





