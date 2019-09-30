China’s stability during transformation a ‘miracle’

Diplomats buy dried fruits at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, August 19, 2019. Ambassadors and envoys from seven countries visited Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Aug. 19 to 21 at the invitation of the regional government. The diplomats from Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bahrain and Nigeria visited the cities of Urumqi and Turpan, getting to know the region's economic and social development. They positively evaluated the Chinese government's efforts in promoting local economic development and improving people's livelihood, safeguarding citizens' freedom of religious belief, as well as combating and preventing terrorism in accordance with the law, saying that Xinjiang's successful experience is worth learning. Photo: Xinhua
China's comprehensive transformation in the past 70 years without serious instability is a remarkable miracle, and the key reason is that the whole country, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), successfully developed during the reform, according to an article published by the People's Daily, the Party's flagship newspaper, on Sunday.
The editorial, titled "The miracle created by struggle (part one)" and written by "Ren Zhong Ping," is regarded as "the important comment of the People's Daily." It said that behind the glorious miracle of China's development is the miracle of stability, which is equally important.
This miracle is "During the complex and intense process of social and economic reform, we have maintained long-term stability for public order in general and realized continuous and sound development of the economy and society," the article said.
The article was published to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).
Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the Communist Party of China Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times on Sunday that "the key for the PRC to realize such a miracle is that the CPC is playing a crucial leading role in managing reform, development and stability."
Unlike many Western political parties, the CPC represents the majority of the people and their interests in the long run, said Zhang Weiwei, head of the China Institute of Fudan University.
"The key to national core competitiveness is whether the country has the political ability to represent its people and their long-term interests," Zhang said.
Since the reform and opening-up started in 1978, the Deng Xiaoping Theory has three sentences that clearly summarize the linkage between these three factors, Su noted. "First, without reform, any path would be a dead end; second, development is the absolute principle; and third, maintaining stability is of top priority."
The People's Daily article noted that development and stability go together, and whether for developed or developing countries, stability is always the basic condition for modernization, and scholars concluded that the secret of China's sustainable economic growth is the Chinese government's correct economic development strategy and the stability of China's political system.
Su noted that once China completely achieves modernization, more countries will automatically and voluntarily follow China, just like they decided to follow the US after the Cold War.Overcoming challenges
Although instability has not threatened the survival of the country, the PRC also experienced many difficulties and challenges, but the CPC has always overcome the challenges and has the ability to self-correct, Chinese experts said.
After the Cultural Revolution
(1966-76) and the political turmoil in 1989, the PRC faced serious challenges, but always sought a new path and effectively corrected its mistakes and learned from them, Su said.
External pressure and security threats also have an impact on development and stability. But the PRC, with the leadership of the CPC and the protection of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), also firmly respond to those threats, even using military force, said a Beijing-based military expert and a retired PLA major general who requested anonymity.
From 1949 to 1979, although the country made some mistakes and suffered tragedies, the PRC also realized industrialization and breakthroughs in diplomacy, including normalizing its ties with the US and a return to the UN Security Council as a permanent member, he noted.
Most importantly, the country acquired nuclear and ballistic missile technologies and won wars and border conflicts with countries that tried to threaten China. This is the foundation for stability and development, he noted.