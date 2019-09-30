China holds art performance to celebrate 70th founding anniversary of PRC

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan join over 4,000 people to watch a high-profile art performance, named "Stride Forward, the Nation," at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2019. The performance was held here on Sunday evening in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Xi Jinping and other leaders pose for a group photo with cast members after a high-profile art performance, named "Stride Forward, the Nation," at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2019. The performance was held here on Sunday evening in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan joined over 4,000 people to watch the performance. (Photo: Xinhua)

