A ceremony presenting flower baskets to deceased national heroes on the Martyrs' Day is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state attended a ceremony to pay tribute to deceased national heroes at Tian'anmen Square Monday morning.The leaders joined representatives from all walks of life to mark the country's Martyrs' Day, on the eve of National Day.