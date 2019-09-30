HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Chinese advance with their country
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/30 10:45:43
The seven decades since the founding of the PRC is a promise to the future. Standing by China, our lives will be based on a solid platform. Our wish for a better life is sacred, our efforts will be more respected in globalization, and we will benefit from our country's strong development.
