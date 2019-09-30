Hong Kong police delegation welcomed in Beijing

Beijing residents pose with Lau Chak-kei, the station sergeant of the Hong Kong Police Tactical Unit, at the Wangfujing shopping street, Sept. 29, 2019. Lau has participated in multiple operations combating violence and riots in Hong Kong and is becoming very popular on the Chinese mainland. (Photo: China News Service)

Members of a Hong Kong police delegation take a tour of Beijing, Sept. 29, 2019. Ten police representatives have been invited to participate in the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in the capital city.(Photo: China News Service)

