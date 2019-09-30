More than 4,000 representatives of public pay tribute to national heroes in Beijing

A ceremony presenting flower baskets to deceased national heroes on the Martyrs' Day is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

More than 4,000 representatives from all walks of life attended a ceremony to pay tribute to deceased national heroes at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing Monday morning.Among them were elderly veterans and retired senior officials, relatives of martyrs, honorees of national medals and honorary titles, participants to a Sept. 27 gathering to honor national role models for ethnic unity and progress, as well as students and children.