Over 20,000 relocated in Fujian as Typhoon Mitag approaches

Mitag, the 18th typhoon of the year, had forced over 20,000 residents of eastern China's Fujian Province to be evacuated as of 8 a.m. Monday, local authorities said.According to the National Meteorological Center, Mitag is forecast to sweep the northeast part of Taiwan on Monday night and move north to sweep or land in the coastal areas of Zhejiang Province on Tuesday.The flood control headquarters of Fujian has initiated an emergency response, ordering 23,067 seaside residents to evacuate.Furthermore, 43 tourist spots and 241 construction sites have been shut down so far.