China holds grand military parade to celebrate 70th anniversary of PRC founding

Photo: VCG

China on Tuesday holds a grand military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).Some advanced weapons are expected to make their debut, and their scale is believed to be greater than the ones commemorating the 50th and 60th founding anniversaries of the PRC, as well as the V-Day military parade in 2015, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The parade features 59 phalanxes, about 15,000 people, around 160 aircraft including 580 weapons and equipment, and will take about 80 minutes. It will be the largest in recent years, Major General Cai Zhijun, Deputy Director of the Leading Group Office of Military Parade, said at a press conference in Beijing.The military parade is an important part of the National Day celebrations and is not aimed at any other country or specific situation, and is ex-pected to showcase China's achievements in building its national defense and armed forces in the past 70 years and reflect the outcomes of the reform of the people's armed forces, Cai said.