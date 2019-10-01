PLA Air Force head flies fighter for first time at parade

The Commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force flied the fighter himself to be reviewed for the first time during the grand parade on Tuesday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).The Air Force formation consists of two helicopter echelons, namely the Air Force flag guard and airborne assault echelon. The ten fixed-wing aircraft formation has 12 for-mations, including the leading aircraft echelon, airborne early warning and control aircraft echelon, and maritime patrol aircraft echelon.The Air Force formation aims to highlight the construction of Air Force; and to reflect its functions, including inspection, early warning, striking and supply.Commander of the PLA Air Force Ding Laihang led the early warning formation at the pa-rade.During the parade at the 60th anniversary of the PRC founding in 2009, six Air Force avia-tion division commanders led six Air Force formations; and generals flew the aircraft to be reviewed at the parade in 2015 that commemorated the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1937-45).This year's parade will see more generals than previous years—more than 100. Video showed that the generals come from the air, ground and sea forces.Each foot formation is led by two generals, except for the flag, reserve service, militia and civil personnel formations. Many armament formations are also led by two generals.The generals that participated at the parade symbolize good leadership and loyalty to the Communist Party of China, and their responsibility to soldiers.