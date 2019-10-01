Chinese military commissions GJ-11 stealth attack drone

The Gongji-11 (GJ-11) stealth attack drone, capable of attacking strategic targets without being detected, was showcased at Tuesday's National Day parade, indicating it is in active Chinese military service.



Boasting a flying wing aerodynamic design similar to the US B-2 strategic bomber, the GJ-11 was displayed at the parade in Beijing for the first time.



All weapons on display at the parade are in active service, said Major General Tan Min, Executive Deputy Director of the Military Parade Joint Command Office, at a press conference last week prior to the parade.



The drone is believed to have strong stealth capability, enabling it to sneak deep into enemy territory and launch strikes with weapons hidden in its weapons bay on key hostile targets, military analysts said.



Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the Global Times that China has mastered technologies used on the drone.



Judging from the drone's aerodynamic design, Wei said it is likely to have outstanding stealth capabilities and flying qualities.



Military observers speculated that the GJ-11 is the final version of the Lijian, or Sharp Sword, stealth drone that made its first test flight in 2013 due to similarities.



Russia is also developing the S-70 Okhotnik, a similar flying wing stealth attack drone, while the US has made the likes of X-47B stealth drones.





