Macao celebrates 70th anniversary of PRC founding

Photo: Zhang Hui/GT

Photo: Zhang Hui/GT

A series of events and celebrations in Macao on National Day has witnessed Macao people as well as visitors immersed in the nation's celebratory spirit.The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government started a flag-raising ceremony at 8 am at the Golden Lotus Square on Tuesday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.After the flag-raising ceremony, a National Day happy run and walking event attracted an estimated 18,000 people. Participants ran for approximately three kilometers, starting and ending at the Golden Lotus Square.Several high school students who participated in the run told the Global Times that it's a happy way to celebrate the National Day and also good for people's health."Many of my classmates ran this morning, and we will also watch the mass parade in Beijing later together and watch the fireworks tonight," a junior high school student, Cindy Loi, told the Global Times.On the streets, Chinese national flags and banners featuring National Day were hung on buildings and flowerbeds. Some taxi drivers hung national flags on car roofs or pasted car decals featuring national flags.The Macao SAR government also installed big screens at several public venues including Senado Square, Amizade Plaza, Tap Seac Square and Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, to broadcast live the military parade taking place in Beijing on National Day.On Senado Square, dozens of visitors from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and local Macao people watched the military parade.A visitor from Southwest China's Sichuan Province surnamed Wang told the Global Times that he felt excited to watch the military parade in Macao."I am very proud of my country's comprehensive strength, and also feel lucky to witness the great achievements of the 'one country, two systems' principle in Macao," Wang said.Cheung So-wah, a Hong Kong tourist who traveled with her two children to Macao, told the Global Times that the ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong has seriously affected people's ordinary life. But Macao is teeming with life, people are excited with happiness and the celebratory spirit is everywhere in the city.She said she hopes the violence in Hong Kong could stop and the city could restore social order soon.Many Macao people also watched the military parade at home.Lam Ka Chon, 28, a resident who holds an administrative assistant position at work in Macao, told the Global Times that Macao people can watch China Central Television (CCTV) channels at home, and some local organizations would also invite local residents to watch the parade and other National Day celebration programs together.The Municipal Affairs Bureau in Macao will hold a performance on Tuesday afternoon featuring youth representatives of different ethnic groups from the Chinese mainland and young artists from Macao.Ma Kam-keong,a member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Macao's Municipal Affairs Bureau, told the Global Times that it's significant for Macao youth to understand the ethnic unity and know their roots.Several days ahead of National Day, a local sculpture park featuring 56 Chinese ethnic groups was opened to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC as well as the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.A fireworks display arranged by the Macao Government Tourism Office is scheduled to take place on the waterfront near the Macau Tower on Tuesday night.