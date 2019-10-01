HOME >>
CHINA
,
VIDEO
,
SPECIAL-COVERAGE
National flag flies high over HK during anniversary celebration
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/1 15:57:17 Last Updated: 2019/10/1 19:13:31
RELATED ARTICLES:
DF-41 makes debut at National Day parade
HK celebrates 70th anniversary of PRC founding despite unrest, vows to uphold ‘one country, two systems’
Macao celebrates 70th anniversary of PRC founding
Posted in:
SOCIETY
,
CHINA
,VIDEOS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus