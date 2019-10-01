Young couple's kiss at National Day parade a hit on Chinese social media

Photo:web

A young couple topped the search list of Chinese social media platforms after they kissed in front of millions of viewers during the live-stream of the grand parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Tuesday morning.The couple appeared in the "beautiful life" phalanx during the civilian parade with hundreds of oth-er couples. They kissed when passing Tiananmen Square.Hashtags on "Couple kissing during National Day parade" on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo have been viewed nearly 120 million times as of press time."So sweet," "I am jealous," "Best wishes," Weibo users said.The couple's kiss was one of the touching moments which made Chinese netizens speak highly of the Tuesday parade for its "down-to-earth" nature.In the same phalanx, hundreds of take-away deliverymen and couriers also appeared in the parade for the first time."Here comes the Guardian of the Stomachs phalanx!" Weibo users joked."From nuclear missiles to take-away delivery, you are all the pride of China." "Beautiful life comes from the efforts of all Chinese!" netizens commented.Global Times