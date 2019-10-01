Violence leaves 31 injured, 2 in critical condition in 18th week of HK riots

Rioters have thrown a corrosive fluid that has injured police and reporters in the Tuen Mun area. Police have strongly condemned the violent act and are warning the public to mind their personal safety.

Violent protest injured 31 people and left two in critical condition from various parts of Hong Kong Tuesday, hospital sources said, as the city was engulfed by 18 consecutive weeks of riots that again descended into lawlessness.Radical protesters scattered around 1 pm in different places including Wan Chai, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan, all dressed in black. They illegally occupied the streets and disrupted the public transit. They dismantled road railings, dug out the bricks and stones on the ground, and set fire to trash bins. They also violently attacked police officers.Around 4 pm, a group of rioters gathered along the Harcourt Road in front of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government complex, and prepared to throw bricks and other objects toward the building. Police reacted quickly by deploying a water cannon to disperse violent protesters.In Tuen Mun, rioters used corrosive fluid, injuring multiple police officers and reporters. In Yau Ma Tei, rioters attacked a police officer and smashed police vans, forcing the police to fire two warning shots.The Hong Kong Hospital Authority told the Global Times around 7:30 pm 31 people were injured and two in critical condition.A group of protesters attacked a police van with sticks and other projectiles at the junction of Waterloo Road and Nathan Road. A few officers got out of the van to try to chase them away, but one fell to the ground and was assaulted by protesters, local media reported.Hong Kong police confirmed that an 18-year-old protester was shot near shoulder in Tsuen Wan at around 4pm after he seriously threatened officers’ life during police operations. The protester was later sent to the Princess Margaret Hospital, sources from the police said.Video clips showed that the protester assaulted the police officer next to him with a baton, prompting the officer to engage with self-defense.Reporters from local media, including TVB and Oriental Daily News, were also hurt in Tuen Mun by acid sprayed by protesters.The Sha Tin branch office of Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong has also been vandalized by protesters, local media said.In order to prevent violence, a total of 28 MTR stops suspended service.In order to deal with Tuesday’s chaotic situation, about 6,000 police officers were deployed, as the police warned of “very, very dangerous” plans by protesters and described their actions over the weekend as being “one step closer to terrorism.”