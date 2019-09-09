Pakistan congratulates China on 70th founding anniversary

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi has extended a felicitation message to Chinese President Xi Jinping.In his message, President Alvi praised the successes of Chinese nation during their journey to realize national prosperity and emerge as a global leader in economy, science and diplomacy.Alvi highlighted that Pakistan remained a trusted friend and partner of China throughout its journey of achieving goal of releasing its great potential and a prosperous society. Both countries enjoyed a multi-dimensional, comprehensive and strategic partnership based on mutual respect, shared values and common perceptions on regional and international issues. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor served as a manifestation of the shared vision of the two nations for peaceful development, win-win cooperation and regional connectivity.The President of Pakistan expressed his confidence that under the inspiring and visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, China would continue its epic march to realize the dream of Chinese rejuvenation. He assured that Pakistan would stand by China as a reliable friend and partner in this journey.Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has congratulated Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China.In his letter addressed to the Chinese Premier, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed China’s march toward development and prosperity as an illustrious chapter in modern human history. He lauded the remarkable Chinese efforts for poverty alleviation which now offer valuable lessons for the entire world.He added that Pakistan, as a steadfast friend of China, shared the joy and pride of the Chinese nation as it came together to celebrate its myriad successes and triumphs.Praising the friendship between Pakistan and China, Imran Khan said that bilateral relations had grown from strength to strength to become a pillar of regional peace and stability. He expressed his confidence that the time-honoured All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership would continue to flourish and yield even greater benefits for the two brotherly countries.Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has sent a felicitation message to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, congratulating him on the 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China.In his letter, Foreign Minister of Pakistan commended the remarkable strides made by China during the last 70 years of transforming itself from an agrarian economy to industrial and technological powerhouse.Foreign Minister Qureshi said that successive generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries had made valuable contributions to strengthening the timeless bond of mutual respect, trust and understanding. This friendship was based on shared aspirations and fundamental interests of the two nations and remained conducive to furthering peace, progress and development in the region as well as the world. He expressed his confidence that the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership would continue to strengthen in the times to come.