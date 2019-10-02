DPRK, US to hold working-level talks on Oct. 5

Photo: VCG

Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to have preliminary contact on Oct. 4 and hold working-level negotiations on Oct. 5, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement released by the official Korean Central News Agency that the DPRK delegates are ready to enter into the working-level negotiations."It is my expectation that the working-level negotiations would accelerate the positive development of the DPRK-U.S. relations," the statement said.The denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington have hit a stalemate since the second summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February ended without any agreement.